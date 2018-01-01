  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 215,000
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 310 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The new residential complex with different types of apartments: two-room, three-room and four-room apartments.

In addition to the apartments, the project has children's playgrounds, indoor and outdoor parking space, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cafeteria, a fitness center, and 24-hour security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to its central location, you can easily reach many supermarkets, shopping centers, schools, hospitals, and metro stations: Esenkent, Hastane/Adliye, Gülsuyu, Cevizli, Atalar.
Residential complex Comfortable apartments in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The residential complex is located in the city of Alanya almost in the center of the Avsallar district, near the most famous Injekum beach. The investment project will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 90 apartments. There are planning apartments to choose from: 1 + 1 ( 46 -50sq.m. ), 2 + 1 ( 78 sq.m. ), duplexes with access to the garden 2 + 1 ( 105 sq.m ). All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set. The territory of the complex will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The complex also provides a system of round-the-clock video surveillance.
The completion date is scheduled for August 2023!
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 152 m2.The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
