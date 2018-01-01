  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZhK na etape stroitelstva - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 162,000
About the complex

We offer you apartments from a developer in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. Apartment layout 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 2, 5 + 2, 6 + 2, 7 + 2, area from 84 to 350 square meters. The apartment is located in the European part of Istanbul. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Buying secondary housing, you can regard this as an investment, because square meters in Istanbul are only growing in price. StayProperty will help with the acquisition of real estate, both in the European and Asian parts of the city. Our managers will quickly select options for you based on your wishes and budget. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach.

The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeeping services, gym, concierge service, parking space, open air cinema, dry cleaning service, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, VIP car service, and car rental services.

The smart home infrastructure and a video surveillance system have been installed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in a central district with easy access to locations all around Istanbul and it is situated right at the heart of life with an extensive transportation network including alternatives such as sea, land and mass transportation as well as nearby educational institutions, hospitals and shopping malls.

Yedikule, a district named after the seven towers of Istanbul’s city walls, is considered as an open-air museum with its old Greek houses, fortress, and city walls. It preserves its value as a unique historic beauty.
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Sisli, Turkey

ANT ORIGIN HILL is located in the most central area of Istanbul Beaumontti with the highest quality finishes and facility management. With the quality and premium of Fraser Place, you can enjoy life in the city center with magnificent views and maximum comfort. 
Residential quarter Seaside Apartment 1+1 for sale in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
We offer your attention seaside apartments for sale Alanya, Kestel in the new development area of the resort city of Alanya- Kestel. It is only 3 km from popular Oba centrum and 6 km from the historic center of Alanya. Kestel extends along the coastline between Mediterranean sea and mountain.  This spacious one bedroom apartment in Kestel area of 83 sqm. and has one bedroom,  one living room with open plan modern kitchen, one bathroom with modern fitted furniture and shower and a large terrace. The kitchen is designed modern and built-in appliances. This seaside apartment complex is located in Kestel district is only 20 meters from the sandy beach.You can swim in this beautiful Mediterranean just after you one minute from your apartment. There are some shops, cafes and supermarket are walking distance to this seaside apartment for sale in Alanya, Kestel. In the evening you can walk with your friend in parks or meet friends to for a cup of coffee in cozy cafes. The seaside complex has many features like a swimming pool, sauna, double glazing windows, internet, barbeque, and pergola. Key Features of Seaside Apartment for sale in Alanya, KestelJust 20 meters from the beachHigh-quality materials usedsaunaSwimming poolInternetBBQPergolaCeramic flooringGranite countertopHigh Gloss kitchen  
