Residential complex Proekt zhilogo kompleksa - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

New project in the Kargicak District of Luxury. The complex has 2 blocks. The rich infrastructure of the complex: open / indoor pool, water park, hammam, sauna, gazebo, fitness center, cinema, billiards, ping pong.

The apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, interior and entrance doors, plumbing.

The Kargicak area is 14 km from the center of Alanya. The distance from the sea is 800 meters and 23 km from Gazipasha Airport. The total construction area is 3690 m2, the area of social zones is 2000 m2.