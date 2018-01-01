  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 184,531

About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 105 to 133 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey

Residential complex Apartments under construction
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The luxurious Residential Complex is being built on a 6.500m2 site in the Mahmutlar area, consists of 2 blocks will have its own shopping center. From the panoramic windows of the apartments will open a beautiful view of the sea and Alanya. The complex will have a beautiful well-groomed garden, as well as its own underground passage to the beach. Start of construction - 06/30/2022. Completion of construction – 06/30/2024. The complex is located on the first coastline, which guarantees you species characteristics. Alanya city center is 15 km away. Gazipasha Airport is 27 km away.
Technical characteristics: modern elevators, fire system, central satellite system, generator, video surveillance. Features of the apartment: armored steel doors of the 1st class, intercom with video system. Floor heating system throughout the apartment. First-class plumbing, designer kitchen set and bathroom furniture. Aluminum shutter roles and double double double glazed windows provide noise insulation in all rooms.
A set of household appliances, air conditioning in each room and warm floors as a gift to each buyer!
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is:

  • art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people
  • 24-hour security with video surveillance
  • concierge services
  • large parking lot
  • play area for children
  • spa area with an indoor pool, sauna and gym

The outdoor recreation area offers outdoor cafes, an open-air cinema, restaurants. The complex was built according to the most modern standards and seismic resistance technologies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Each apartment has a small balcony and ceilings up to 4 m high. Penthouses have huge terraces and ceiling heights up to 8m. Multi-offices are fully equipped and include a bathroom and kitchenette, and some even have a bed. The smart home system controls lighting, cooling/heating, window shading, alarms.

Advantages

The property meets the conditions for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project overlooking the Bosphorus is located in the center of Maslak business district. Nearby are offices of large companies, three universities, many schools of various levels. Next to the towers is a six-story shopping center and a restaurant-museum of Turkish food.

  • Bus stop - 200 m
  • Metro stations - 550 and 700 m
  • Istanbul Stock Exchange - 2.5 km
  • Sisli - 10 minutes by car
  • Besiktas - 10 minutes by car
  • Sultanahmet area - 25 minutes by car
  • New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes by car
Residential complex Novyy proekt s shikarnymi vidami na krepost Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
