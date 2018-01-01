Residential complex Elitnyy ZhK v 250 metrah ot ploschadi Taksim rayon Beyoglu

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Alanya Twin Towers Apartments by the Sea in Mahmutlar. Ideal for holidays all year round. There are different layouts of apartments. The territory is guarded with its open and closed parking Apartments by the sea in the Twin Tower complex located in Mahmutlar district of Alanya. Mahmutlar is located 12 kilometers from the center of Alanya and 34 kilometers from the local airport Gazipasa. Near grocery stores, clothing stores, cafes and restaurants. Leaving the complex you immediately get to the beautiful promenade along the Mediterranean Sea with gazebos and sports areas. For safe passage to the private beach with its pier, an underground passage is provided. There is a cafe on the sea. The complex consisting of 174 apartments, 2 blocks will surprise you with its developed infrastructure and proximity to the sea. For recreation all year round there is outdoor and indoor heated winter pools, a spa area with a sauna, jacuzzi, steam room and massage rooms. The security of the complex is round-the-clock, there is underground and open parking, at the reception the supervisor of the complex will help you with all questions. For children, there is a large playground on the territory, and you can spend your leisure time playing mini-golf and basketball. Alanya Twin Towers apartments are built in different functional layoutsFor your convenience, there are different layouts apartments 1 + 1 apartment with one bedroom, American kitchen, bathroom and balcony: 60 m2. Duplex 1 + 1 apartments: living room and kitchen on the first floor, bedroom and bathroom on the second floor: 45 m2. 2 + 1 apartments with two bedrooms, living room, American kitchen, bathroom and balcony: 82-90 m2. Penthouse apartment 2 + 1: on the first floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a balcony, on the second floor living room, kitchen and terrace: 105-115 m2. Penthouse apartment 3 + 1: on the first floor 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a balcony, on the second floor living room, kitchen and terrace: 115-165m2. All apartments are sold fully finished, with built-in kitchen furniture, lamps in each room, and finished bathrooms. open poolindoor pooltoilets and showerswardrobesaunafitnessbathjacuzzimassage roomsteam roomsecurity 7/24cleanerreception deskplaygroundmini golfbasketball courtCafebarunderground passage to the seaopen and closed parkingprivate beachpier on the beach.