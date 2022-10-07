  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt na beregu buhty v istoricheskom rayone Beyoglu Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 675,000
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt na beregu buhty v istoricheskom rayone Beyoglu Stambul
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beyoglu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 81 to 497 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stunning ready-made complex
Alanya, Turkey
Residence Roskoshnye lofty v istoricheskoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residence Smart Invest - 2188
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 165,000
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential quarter Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Riviera Imperial is building the highest standard in the market with high-end finishes. What you need for luxury living, you will find it here. Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Spa is located in Kargicak, Alanya, up on a hill where you have stunning sea and mountain views. The project surrounded by green bananas and Mediterranean flora.  Riviera Imperial has located in Kargicak and just 25 Km from Gazipasa-Alanya airport. The area stands out with green banana plantations and luxury real estate. The Apartments size varies from 62 m2 to 326 m2. The clients have different choices from studio apartments to three-bedroom apartments. The apartments are equipped with Siems white goods and fitted bathroom. All apartments will be ready for the highest standards. The show apartment is available for you to check the quality of the finished. Siemens kitchen equipment and air conditioning are included in the price. Grohe bath taps will be used in all apartments These high-quality 5-star apartments offer 24-hour concierge services such as international a la carte restaurants, open buffet restaurants, nightclub, entertainment, bowling, cinema, spa, wellness, fitness, and many others. -15% discounted price -Prestige complex -Five-star hotel facility -Renting guaranteed High-quality finishingSiemens Kitchen White goodGrohe bathroom accessoriesLarge terracesHigh-quality flooringA Class energy efficient Basic Apartment real estate is to provide a rental guarantee for this property. We make rental contracts with the buyer that each month a certain income will be paid to the buyer's account. For more information, please contact us. This 5-star luxury apartment in Alanya is ideal for a holiday home and for investment. Invest now and% 15 off the selling prices. When you buy 3 bedroom or 4-room apartment in the Riviera Imperial you get free Turkish citizenship. All procedures are followed up by our company until you get Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre goroda Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 41 to 48 m2. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, boutiques of eminent brands, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other area. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is rare, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious!
Residential complex STARFISH
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes

We present to your attention the second part of our marine trilogy. Starfish – Starfish ( Starfish ). This is perhaps the cutest and cutest creature that lives in the depths of the sea.

Like Nautilus Starfish has been a source of inspiration for humanity in many areas . Among them is our beloved Patrick, friend of SpongeBob. When it comes to a starfish, it is impossible not to remember about it.

The complex will be built in Demirtash, 2 km from the sea, on a sublime hill with a wide southern facade. The construction of Starfish will begin on July 10, 2022, and the commissioning of the complex is scheduled for December 30, 2023.

Starfish has distinctive features:

- Duplexes with chic panoramic sea views

- Luxurious garden duplexes with private pool and garden

- Pedestrian track to maintain everyday activity

- Playgrounds from Zera Kids

- Winter garden and many other amenities so you can enjoy the rainy weather...

Book your place at Starfish at starting prices before the birth of the legend. This is the starting point for reliable and profitable investments.

 Welcome to Starfish!

 

Types of apartments in STARFISH: 

Apartments 1 + 1 ( 40 m2 )

Garden duplexes 2 + 1 ( 61.5 – 80 m2 )

Duplexes 2 + 1 ( 75.5 – 85.5 m2 )

 

Start of construction: 07/10/2022

End of construction: 12/30/2023

 

Location STARFISH:

  • Distance to the sea – 2000 m
  • Antalya Airport – 145 km
  • Gazipasha Airport – 20 km
  • Alanya Center – 20 km
  • Antalya Center – 155 km
  • Distance to the center of Demirtash – 600 m
  • Distance to the medical center – 500 meters
  • Distance to the veterinarian – 350 meters

Complex infrastructure:

  • Pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slides
  • Barbecue zone and snow bar
  • Multifunctional playground:
  • basketball court
  • football field
  • Open children's playground
  • Pedestrian track
  • Winter garden
  • Video surveillance system
  • Bicycle Parking
  • Parking for cars
  • Generator
  • Multifunctional room:
  • conference room
  • gala events room
  • table football
  • darts
  • Indoor pool
  • Hammam
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Fitness
  • Cinema
  • Indoor Playground
  • Elevator

Apartment Features at STARFISH

  • Steel door
  • Interior doors designed to fit the concept
  • Kitchen headset
  • Kitchen sink – mixer
  • Granite worktop in the kitchen
  • Central satellite system
  • Video Intercom
  • PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing )
  • Granite floor
  • Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • sink in the bathroom – mixer
  • Point and LED Lighting
  • Wiring for air conditioning

Payment Options and Benefits of STARFISH

  • 4% discount at 100% payment
  • 2% discount when paying 60% of the cost
  • Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35% of the cost.
