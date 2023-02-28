  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe

Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe

Akarca, Turkey
from € 210,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70.7 to 204 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex from the developer
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Payallar
Payallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
from € 210,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartira pod investicii v Tomyuke
Mersin, Turkey
from € 62,000
60–74 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

 

We present to your attention a new residence with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Tomyuk area, the city of Mersin, 500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a nine eight-story block with a closed territory and with an excellent number of social infrastructure. Tomyuk is not in vain called the paradise – here excellent pebble and sandy beaches with cleanest water, a lot of greenery, exotic Lebanese cedars are especially beautiful. Tomyuk is actively developing, has its own infrastructure and convenient transport links with other areas.

  • Start date — 02/28/2023
  • End date of construction — 12/31/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2
  • Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 142 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Natural gas system

The new residence in Tomyuk will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Pool bar
  • Waterpark
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Football field
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open parking
  • Elevator
  • Generator
  • Distance to the sea: 500 meters

 

About the area:

Tomyuk — a cozy microdistrict in the Erdemli region, which is part of the province of Mersin. Mersin is 27 km away, and Erdemli — 12 km, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time is 30 minutes.

Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 85 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential quarter Stunning project with a unique layout of apartments
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
This residential complex offers its construction on a total area of ​​2380 m2 and just 600 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The complex will consist of two residential blocks with options for apartment layouts. The main advantage of this residential complex is its location, in the very center of Alanya, not far from the famous Cleopatra's landscaping. Near the complex are all social facilities required for daily needs, such as shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics, schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, post office and much more. Also for comfortable guests and residents of this complex in a closed private territory are provided: Outdoor and indoor pools Mini Water Park Gym Sauna Generator Fitness parking Children's playground available   Start of construction: 01.01.2023 Completion of construction: 01.03.2024 With a down payment of 40%, payment by installments until the end of construction is possible
Realting.com
Go