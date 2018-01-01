  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir Stambul

Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 273,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir Stambul
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59.6 to 104 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New investment project in Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with full infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 273,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 41 to 89 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Apartment building BEGONIA GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 80,000
49–174 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

BEGONIA GARDEN

This project will be finished in Februrary 2023

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Children's play room
-Barbecue space
-Table tennis
-Lobby

Distance to the sea 2.5 km

+Shuttle to the sea

Distance to the Alanya center 5 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

Includes one bedroom units with an area of 49 m² and a price of 80000 euros
Two-bdroom duplex units with an area of 101m² and a price of 140000 euros
Three-bedroom duplex units with an area of 174 m² and a price 220000 euros

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Residential complex Gotovyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey

We present to your attention a new residential complex located in the very center of the resort area of Avsallar. Avsallar is a district of Alanya, which is located 23 km from its center. Avsallar is famous for its sandy beach called Incekum. It is a unique beach with a very smooth sea and the smallest sand, which has no analogues on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. For relaxation and life, Avsallar is chosen by those who prefer a calm, measured rhythm away from the noise and bustle of a large city. Avsallar is a great place to relax, the area is surrounded by pine forests, so there is clean air and a beautiful ecology. 

The residential complex is located in the central part of Avsallar, which is its undeniable advantage: the network stores Migros, Şok, Bim, the farmers market, restaurants of Turkish and European cuisine and other social infrastructure facilities are located nearby. If you plan to buy housing in Avsallar for relaxation, life or rental, pay attention to this project, as it has a wonderful location and also has a wide infrastructure. 

On the territory of the residential complex there are two residential blocks, as well as outdoor and indoor pools, a water park, a well-groomed green garden, a hammam, a gym, a sauna, and a playground. The wide infrastructure of the residential complex will allow for more time for both adults and children. Also, the advantage of the project is that its location and the concept of a five-star hotel will allow owners to rent apartments and receive a stable high income. 

The complex is characterized by modern, sophisticated architecture. The apartments are rented with full clean decoration, a kitchen set equipped with bathrooms. You will only have to choose furniture, household appliances and air conditioning to your liking. In total, the complex includes 79 apartments 1 + 1, 15 apartments 2 + 1, 2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex, 5 apartments 3 + 1 duplex, 1 apartment 4 + 1 duplex.
This complex combines the best design, comfortable apartments, located just 700 meters from the sea.

Realting.com
Go