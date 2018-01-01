Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul

Karakocali, Turkey

-Affordably priced property located in the best residential district -Brand new property walking distance to all daily amenities -Charming interior and exterior design These newly build Properties in Alanya are located in the Oba neighborhood which is accepted as a high-class residential area. The Properties offers an Easy payment option for up to 15 months, and the complex will be built on 2995m2 of land and consists of 3 blocks, a total of 44 apartments in the complex. The properties have rich social facilities for the resident such as an indoor and outdoor pool, children playground, jacuzzi, Turkish bath, cinema, Finnish sauna, fitness, steam room, billiard, and more There are various types of apartments and penthouses available with 1, 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms with sizes from 45 to 229 m2. All apartments enjoy the orange garden and Touros mountain The property in Alanya is equipped with the latest technology and design to make your life comfortable. It has a video door entry system, surveillance camera system, power generator when electricity is shut down The property located in the Oba district of Alanya and within walking distance to all social amenities. 1.3 km from the beach, 800 meters from the hospital, 1 km from the Metro supermarket. In walking distance, you can find restaurants, pharmacy, grocery shop, technical repair shop, a private international school