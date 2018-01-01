Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey - rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe Stambul

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 232,000
About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 88 to 241 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands.

The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish bath, around-the-clock security.

Completion - first quarter of 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from the international airport., within walking distance of an underground station, near shopping malls, universities, and hospitals.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 42 to 135 m2.Distance to the sea 800 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 65% is green space. The project has 5 blocks with flats and 9 villas.

The complex has different flat layouts - 2-3-bedroom units and 5-bedroom villas.

In addition to the residential apartments and the swimming pool, the project has other amenities such as a steam room, sauna, gym, multi-purpose sports ground, library and conference room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance:

Transport

  • Bus stop - 5 min
  • Underground station - 15 min
  • Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 6 min
  • E-5 airport - 5 min

Shopping Centers nearby

  • Pendoria - 6 km
  • Viaport - 4 km
  • Atlas - 8 km

Educational institutions nearby

  • Vega Schools
  • Doga Koleji only 5 minutes walk
  • Maltepe University
  • Yeditepe University
  • Marmara University

Hospitals

  • Emsey Hospital just 5 minutes walk
  • VM Medical Park - 15 minutes by car
  • Medipol Hospital
