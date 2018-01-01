Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre odnogo iz samyh blagoustroennyh rayonov Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turkey
from € 156,000
1 / 6
About the complex
We offer you apartments from a developer in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. Apartment layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 69 to 202 square meters. The apartment is located in the European part of Istanbul. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Buying secondary housing, you can regard this as an investment, because square meters in Istanbul are only growing in price. StayProperty will help with the acquisition of real estate, both in the European and Asian parts of the city. Our managers will quickly select options for you based on your wishes and budget.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Developer
Languages: English, Русский
Turkey, Alanya
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes