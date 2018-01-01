Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul

Yaylali, Turkey

This prestigious luxury residential complex consists of one 5-story building with 15 apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and 3 + 1.

A large entertainment area with pools, Turkish hammam, playground and room, steam room, fitness center, parking, camellias and barbecue area, etc. is offered.

The residence is just 130 meters from the sandy beach and 9 km from the center of Alanya. Within walking distance are grocery stores and cafes.

The facility is delivered in February 2023 and interest-free installments are possible before the completion of construction.

Our team of professionals will help you choose the best option for housing and invest favorably in real estate.