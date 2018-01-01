  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula

Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula

Akarca, Turkey
from € 155,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 160 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Indzhekum - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential Complex,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 425,762
Residential complex Novye kvartiry raznyh razmerov v Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
from € 155,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter 2+1 APARTMENT , CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN PAYALLAR,ALANYA
Payallar, Turkey
This apartment is only 100 metres to the beach! There are two bedrooms and a living room with kitchen in the apartment.The building is old but ıt is certainly well-cared.It is on sale with furniture.There is one bathroom inside and a balcony and the apartment is 115 m2. As you can see in the pictures, the complex is so active and many people prefer to live here.Because ıt is only 100 metres to the beach and ten minutes to city center.Also the swimming pool is huge. And the price is really affordable.Pay attention to the price before giving a decision, please.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Turkler - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 135 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 104 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go