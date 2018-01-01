  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir

Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir

Akarca, Turkey
from € 284,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 94 to 190 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Two Bedroom Full furnished Apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Mezitli, Turkey
from € 207,273
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Akarca, Turkey
from € 284,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Exodus Green Hill Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Green Hill Residence consists of two residential 13-story blocks and a closed area with social zones. A modern complex with a swimming pool and a complete infrastructure for relaxing without going outside the house. Ideal for families that care is important. We are introducing a spa housing concept so that you can enjoy life and buy real estate in Istanbul class comfort at the best cost. 4.8 km to the coast of the Sea of Marmara, promenade. 655 m from the large territory of the forest of Aydos, where there are recreation areas, recreational parks, unique natural attractions, water bodies. The complex is located in Yakadzhik, in the new area of Kartal. The nearest metro station is 3 km away. Near the complex there are shops, pharmacies, municipal schools, hospitals, shopping centers and other urban infrastructure. The location will provide the opportunity to walk in the forest with family, breathe healing coniferous air in the metropolis, quickly get to the beaches.   Species: views of the forest, sea, city open from the windows. Completion: March 2023.
Residence Luxurıos Project,Eyüpsultan
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 236,561
55–140 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

 

-Enjoy the sea view with the family concept with a large and spacious balcony.

-Family Concept

-central district

-easy access
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage.

The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medical students, medical tourists.

Completion - January, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Dishwasher
  • Washing machine
  • TV
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near E5 highway and an underground station, hospitals, schools and shopping malls.

  • Metrobus station - 100 meters
  • Istanbul University - 1 km
Realting.com
Go