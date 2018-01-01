  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v samom centre Stambula - rayon Eyyupsultan

Akarca, Turkey
from € 363,000
Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v samom centre Stambula - rayon Eyyupsultan
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 98 to 179 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v samom centre Stambula - rayon Eyyupsultan
Akarca, Turkey
from € 363,000
Completion date: 2023

European side – Bagcilar

This project is built on an area of 24,000 M2. The project will be ready for delivery in December 2023, and 1+1 and 2+1 units are available. This project is located beside Basın Express highway.

The projects include swimming pool, Turkish bath, parking, gym and 24-hour security.

The list price for one bedroom units starts from 150,000 $.
-Exclusive apartment for sale in Alanya is situated in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar district is located 15 km from Alanya centrum and popular touristic destination in Alanya. It has very large beaches and beautiful street and international restaurants. This bright and spacious apartment situated on the 10th floor of the block and it has a breathtaking terrace and lovely sea view. spacious Apartment is 120 sqm with an open plan kitchen, a bathroom, an en-suite bathroom and a large terrace. This apartment was used only summer times and it looks like new. Beco kitchen appliances and LG air conditioner is included the price The apartment complex in Alanya has many social facilities like generator, landscaped garden, water slide, elevator, car parking Features of Exclusive apartment for sale in AlanyaGeneratorPoolChildren poolLandscaped gardenBeko kitchen appliancesAirconditionerElevatorTVSteel door     
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 110 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
