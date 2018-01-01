Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from € 140,000

57–177 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2021

Imagine a house that is constantly evolving thanks to investments and is growing in price every day. We are proud to present to you our new residential complex Balkan Tower, located in the most important part of our city, in the Mahmutlar area. The complex is located near the sea, surrounded by new buildings and shops. The quality of the construction of our facilities is proportional to more than 35 years of experience of our company.

The Balkan Tower project, built according to the standards of 5 -and the star hotel, is brought to life with care, putting at the forefront a comfortable and peaceful life for you and your family.





Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Waterpark

Indoor pool

Sauna

Steam room

Salt room

Schoolroom

Shower

Table Tennis

Billiard table

Sports Hall

Conference Hall

Open parking

Generator

Satellite TV and Internet

Watchman

Cinema

Hamam

Game room

Features of Apartments: