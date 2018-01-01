  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule

Akarca, Turkey
from € 325,000
Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 99 to 206 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
from € 325,000
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Sisli, Turkey

ANT ORIGIN HILL is located in the most central area of Istanbul Beaumontti with the highest quality finishes and facility management. With the quality and premium of Fraser Place, you can enjoy life in the city center with magnificent views and maximum comfort. 
Residential complex Balkan Tower
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 140,000
57–177 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2021
Developer: KurtSafir

Imagine a house that is constantly evolving thanks to investments and is growing in price every day. We are proud to present to you our new residential complex Balkan Tower, located in the most important part of our city, in the Mahmutlar area. The complex is located near the sea, surrounded by new buildings and shops. The quality of the construction of our facilities is proportional to more than 35 years of experience of our company.

The Balkan Tower project, built according to the standards of 5 -and the star hotel, is brought to life with care, putting at the forefront a comfortable and peaceful life for you and your family.

 

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Waterpark
  • Indoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Salt room
  • Schoolroom
  • Shower
  • Table Tennis
  • Billiard table
  • Sports Hall
  • Conference Hall
  • Open parking
  • Generator
  • Satellite TV and Internet
  • Watchman
  • Cinema
  • Hamam
  • Game room

Features of Apartments:

  • Steel front door
  • Kitchen furniture
  • Floor
  • Walls - water-emulsion paint
  • PVC balcony doors and windows
  • TV and telephone communications in the living room
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies
  • Sliding balcony doors
Apartment building Kvartira vashey mechty
Mut, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet.

Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life!

General characteristics

Natural gas system ( central )

Thermal resistant pumice used

Smart elevator system

Internal Fire detector

Full generator

Internal features

Suspension ceiling

Kitchen cabinets

Wardrobe

Bathroom cabinets

Kitchen worktops

Steel front door

PVC windows

Silicon-based import paint

Plumbing 1st class

1st class shower

Spunt parquet 10 mm

Glass balcony railings

Features of the social zone

Street pool

Open parking

Open playground

Camellia

Fitness, sauna and hammam under block B

In our project, consisting of 3 blocks built on a land plot of 5997 m2, 13-story blocks A and 13-story blocks B and C consist of 12 floors. The number of apartments on each floor – 5 in each block. The apartments consist of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.

Distance to the sea: 300 m Area: Teja

 

START: 12/30/2022 Payment scheme: 50%

DESIGN: 12/30/2024

