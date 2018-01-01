  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 100 to 261 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
from € 206,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Kompleks klassa lyuks s infrastrukturoy 5
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Elka Homes is pleased to present a luxurious project in the Kargydjak area, just 300 meters from the sea at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, surrounded by pine forest.

The residential complex will have only 38 apartments of various layouts: 6 loft apartments with an area of 77 m2, 24 apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 50 m2, 6 apartments 2 + 1 duplex with an area of 93 m2, 2 apartments 3 + 1 with an area of 106 m2.
 

Total built-up area: 3943 m2
The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor / indoor pool, a sauna, a hammam, a massage room, billiards, fitness, table tennis, a children's playground, a relaxation room.

End of construction date January 2024. Interest-free installments are available until completion of construction.
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is within a vital and central area in the heart of the city's vibrant commercial and economic activities. The project is within an area with a sophisticated infrastructure along the Bassin Express road. It is next to a vital transport network that connects it to all the city areas. It is an investment opportunity within the Guneshli area with a high-profit return and a rental guarantee. Title deeds are ready for delivery, suitable for conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Prestizhnyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The prestigious complex will be located in the Mahmutlar region, on a plot of 5850 m2, one 13-story block will be located, designed for 144 apartments. 

This complex sells layout apartments from 1 + 1 with an area of 64 m2 to duplexes on the last floors of 2 + 1 with an area of 111 -116 m2.

The complex will be located 800 meters from the sea and 300 meters from the central Ataturk street, on which there are all kinds of shops, cafes, pharmacies and public transport stops. The infrastructure of the complex will delight with its diversity the most demanding buyer.

Infrastructure:

• Outdoor pool with slides
• Indoor pool
• Sauna / steam room
• Kids club

• Playground
• Cinema
• Fitness room
• Plot for street animals ( bowls, house )
• Parking for bicycles
• Open parking
• BBQ area
• Botanical Garden
• Tennis court and basketball court
• Conference room
• 24/7 security and video surveillance system

Characteristics:

• Built-in kitchen headset
• A complete set of plumbing
• Sliding windows with heat protection
• Sliding balcony doors
• Terrace with access to the garden

Start of construction-August 2022
End of construction: September 2024

 

For more information, contact the manager.

