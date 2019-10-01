  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 138,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 108 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential. The area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with greenery, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 138,000
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Our project consists of 16 blocks and 501 flats on an area of 37.000 m2 in the Kartepe district of
Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1, from
87 m2 to 464 m2. In our project, there are sauna and Turkish Bath in the apartments. On our
site, with 24/7 security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, playgrounds for children, ponds,
amphitheater, hobby rooms, fitness, volleyball court, basketball court, tennis court, cafeterias,
Turkish Bath, sauna, indoor parking and walking areas exist. In addition, our G and H blocks
are specially designed and we have a choice of apartments with their own gardens and pools.
Residential quarter New Alanya Property with Luxury Hotel Facilities
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-A new offer on the Alanya real estate market with luxury hotel facilities - Perfect for someone looking to obtain a luxury lifestyle in the heart of the city of Alanya Mahmutlar. New Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar with luxury facilitiesNew built apartments for sale in Alanya located in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya. The area is famous for international holiday home buyers. New build Property is 550 meters from its own private beach, moreover, in 100-meter area you can find plenty of social amenities such as supermarkets, banks, local bars, restaurants, bakeries as well as schools, The property offers everything you can find in a luxury hotel including an indoor swimming pool, steam room, Turkish bath, Finish Sauna, swimming pool, children playroom. Moreover, you can have dinner to your apartment from the A-la-carte restaurant, A baby sitter for your children, an office for you, your personal assistant can organize a trip to Turkish riviera, in the party room you can organize a party, reception services, after working party lounge area would be nice, a free hotel room for your guest and more… simply everything you need for luxury life Payment Information and Terms -Property starting date 01.10.2019 -Projet finishing date 01.03.2020 -5% Discount on Cash Payment -30% Cash and 70% in 12 months Property Price and Availability -1+1 apartments, one bedroom, a living room with open plan kitchen, a terrace, and a bathroom, price from 49000 euros -2+1 apartments are with bedrooms, an open plan living room, a terrace, and a bathroom. price starts from 69000 euros - Concept 2 bedroom apartments are optional with a special luxury interior. To request, a concept apartments cost extra 15.000 euros   Highlights of New Alanya Property-Five-star hotel facilities for the resident -installment payment option -Close to the center and beach   General Features of New property with luxury FacilitiesCinemaMassage roomSpa centerTurkish bathVIP Turkish bathTable TennisMeeting roomParty roomFree Guest roomIndoor poolPersonal assistantBaby sittersupermarket24 H a la carte restaurant24 H room serviceJacuzziCar parking
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, a hammam, a sauna, a mosque and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a cafe, a garden, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes
  • TEM motorway - 5 minutes
  • E5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
