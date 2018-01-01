  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks ryadom s izvestnym plyazhem Inzhekum

Akarca, Turkey
from € 120,000
1
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya - Inzhekum district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 47 to 102 m2.Distance to the sea 700 m. One of the best beaches in Turkey on the Mediterranean coast is located in this area of Alanya. It is located west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. The large city of Manavgat is 30 km away, and the center of Alanya — 22 km. The Ingecum is small, but there is both new real estate and private houses with villas. The area is surrounded on all sides by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. All the necessary infrastructure is available in the neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar. The main reasons for considering real estate in this area — are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they specially come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in a zone for camping and relaxing in nature. In addition, the distance to Antalya Airport is small compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
