  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Exodus Palace Residence

Residential complex Exodus Palace Residence

Akarca, Turkey
from € 190,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Exodus Palace Residence
1 / 16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Exodus Palace Residence is a premium residence on the banks of the mountain river and the Mediterranean Sea, a conceptually exclusive project with lagoon pools. The project consists of 5 residential blocks for 120 apartments of various types: garden duplexes with access to the pool, one-level apartments, penthouses. The construction began in April 2023, the completion - April 2025.The complex is being built in the tourist area of Turkler, famous for its luxurious hotels, moon park and dolphinarium. Turkler has a beautiful coastline with sand and a gentle sea access. The beaches of the area are ideal for relaxing with young children.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v krasivom prigorode Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Exodus Palace Residence
Akarca, Turkey
from € 190,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Bolshoy vybor kvartir v stroyaschemsya komplekse v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 53 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The new complex is located in one of the best locations of the prestigious and actively developing Kargıjak district, just 280 meters from one of the best beaches of Alanya beach Perle, within walking distance of shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants. Only 700 m to the Mahmutlar area.

The total area of the land is 2738 m2., The project will consist of 2 five-story blocks with full infrastructure. Apartments 1 + 1 from 56 to 61 m2. and duplexes 3 + 1 from 114 m2. up to 143 m2.

The design adheres to the concept: laconic solutions of building facades, calm tones in decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies that give additional ease of construction.

The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 209 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street
Realting.com
Go