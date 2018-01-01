Residential complex Exodus Palace Residence
Akarca, Turkey
from € 190,000
About the complex
Exodus Palace Residence is a premium residence on the banks of the mountain river and the Mediterranean Sea, a conceptually exclusive project with lagoon pools. The project consists of 5 residential blocks for 120 apartments of various types: garden duplexes with access to the pool, one-level apartments, penthouses. The construction began in April 2023, the completion - April 2025.The complex is being built in the tourist area of Turkler, famous for its luxurious hotels, moon park and dolphinarium. Turkler has a beautiful coastline with sand and a gentle sea access. The beaches of the area are ideal for relaxing with young children.
New building location
