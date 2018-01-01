  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre goroda Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from € 310,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre goroda Alaniya
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 41 to 48 m2. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, boutiques of eminent brands, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other area. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is rare, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious!
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre goroda Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from € 310,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Kleopatra - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 69 to 196.95 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 44 to 80 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with beautiful terraces and a view of the forest.

The residence features outdoor sports grounds, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock security, an underground parking, a hamam and a sauna, a gym.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in an eco-friendly area, within walking distance of the forest, a few steps from schools and medical centers.

  • Istanbul Airport - 10 minutes
  • Belt highway - 10 minutes
  • Levent - 15 minutes
  • Maslak - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 13 minutes
  • Metro station - 10 minutes walk
  • Shopping mall - 15 minutes
