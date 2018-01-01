Residential complex Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 194,875
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66.19 to 363.07 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Samyy zelenyy i ekologichnyy ZhK v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: FOA INVEST

94 square meters of green territory falls on one apartment of this object. A botanical garden and an artificial lake in their own yard will provide life in harmony with nature in the heart of the Istanbul region of Bachelieuvelier.

At the same time, getting from the district to anywhere in Istanbul will not be difficult. It is conveniently connected to the main transport arteries of the city. You can get to Bakyrkoy in 12 minutes, and to Taksim — in 25 minutes.

The area is saturated with social infrastructure. Three clinics are located at once within a five-minute walk from the residential complex. And in four minutes you can reach the nearest university, which makes the facility especially convenient for students to live. Within a 15-minute walk from the complex, there are four shopping centers at once.

The facility covers an area of 120 thousand square meters. The area of green spaces is 42 thousand square meters. In total, the residential complex has 11 buildings, 796 apartments and 29 commercial facilities.  The most common layout types 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 — more than 300 apartments of each of these types are available for purchase. Also in the residential complex there are 80 apartments 4 + 1 and one apartment 5 + 1 for a large and friendly family.

Each apartment has a balcony. And in each building there is a spacious common terrace, where it is pleasant to relax and admire the opening landscapes on a fine day.

The facility has a large parking lot, which is designed for 1700 cars. Many of them are equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles. The internal social infrastructure is represented by indoor and outdoor pools, its own street with shops, treadmills and a yoga platform, as well as an open-air cinema.
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

The facility is located in the Kadykyu district of the Asian part of Istanbul on Baghdad's most prestigious street. The residential complex consists of one building. Thanks to its original style, it has become the new architectural dominant of the area.

The residential complex is a two-minute walk from the promenade and parks. Panoramic windows of apartments offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara. Favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment are just a couple of minutes away. 

A metro bus stop is within walking distance of the facility, which provides excellent transport accessibility. There are many shopping and cultural centers, schools and other educational institutions nearby, there are several hospitals.

The residential complex has 12 floors. For purchase, apartments are available with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 105 to 405 square meters. In front of the building there is an outdoor pool and with equipped wooden lining for relaxation and sun loungers mounted on it.  For relaxation, you do not have to go to the beach, you can sit next to the house. The area around is buried in greenery. 

Three-story parking provides a sufficient number of places for cars of all residents. There is also a wellness center on site.

The prestigious location on Baghdad Street, the proximity of beaches and panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara make the facility attractive for investment. And the family concept, combined with convenient layouts, will provide special comfort for year-round living.
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

A new residential complex in the style of coastal villas overlooking the Bosphorus. The apartments are finished in luxury quality, each apartment has a storage room and places in the underground garage.

On the territory of the residential complex will be located: a cafe, a recreation area, mini-greenhouses, gardens, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor and indoor pools, areas for children. There will also be pay-per-use communal areas: spa, home theater, music and game rooms, event hall, fitness room, squash court, futsal and mini basketball courts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Kandilli area, on the Asian side of the city. This is one of the oldest districts of Istanbul overlooking the waters of the Bosphorus. Kandilli is a calm, quiet area with several urban forests.

  • Bus stop - 350 m
  • Pier Kandilli - 350 m
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmed Bridge - 2.9 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 km
