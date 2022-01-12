  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty v Bektashe

Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty v Bektashe

Alanya, Turkey
from € 199,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty v Bektashe
1 / 27
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 87 to 169 m2.The distance to the sea is 6000 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare version of real estate, when everything is perfect - both the place and the beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The Alanya Center is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Art Nouveau complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Blue Sunlight
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex A New House From The Developer
Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty v Bektashe
Alanya, Turkey
from € 199,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 50 to 150 square meters. Distance to the sea 1300 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for that in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms).

The residence consists of 187 flats (including 30 luxury lofts) and features hiking areas, fitness rooms, mini football and basketball courts, a sauna, a cinema, games centers, an indoor swimming pool, around-the-clock video surveillance, a covered parking, kids' playgrounds.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a strategic location - between Maslak and Levent - the two main business areas of the city. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. Distances by car:

  • TEM highway - 3 minutes
  • Vadi Istanbul (SC and the largest office complex in Turkey) - 4 minutes
  • Turk Telecom stadium - 4 minutes
  • Levent - 10 minutes
  • Mall of Istanbul (one of the largest malls in Turkey) - 10 minutes
  • Taksim - 20 minutes
  • New Istanbul airport - 20 minute
Residence Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Gazipasha
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha region, 1200 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with its own closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens. Unusual beaches, picturesque bays, beautiful nature mixed with historical places and attractions that are still not spoiled by tourists will become not a dream, but a daily habitat for every resident of the complex.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 6690 m2. Number of apartments — 140.

  • Start date — 12/01/2022
  • End date of construction — 08/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2
  • Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 161 m2
  • Two-level four-room penthouses 3 + 1, with an area of 183 m2
  • Duplex five-room penthouses 4 + 1, with an area of 189 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Air conditioning
  • Video Intercom

The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Pool bar
  • Waterpark
  • Cinema
  • Steam room
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Billiards
  • Fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Playground
  • Children's playroom
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open / closed parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator

 

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.

Realting.com
Go