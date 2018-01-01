  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Proekt na etape stroitelstva - 50 metrov ot plyazha Kleopatra

Alanya, Turkey
from € 315,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 78 m2.The distance to the sea is 50 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra – is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock. As a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from € 315,000
