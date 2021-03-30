Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v samom centre Alani

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

Premium complex of villas and apartments in the Kargicak area.

The premium complex of villas and apartments in the Kargicak area on the Alanya coast, surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and coniferous forests with stunning panoramic sea views.

The design of the facades and public spaces of the complex was developed by the British design bureau LAPPARTMENT 66, taking into account the latest world trends.

The total area is 38,913 m2, the infrastructure for comfortable living and spending time is 8000 m2. The residential complex consists of 40 villas 4 + 1 with an area of 338 m2 with a private pool, terrace and 7 five-story blocks. On the floor in 6 blocks of 4 apartments of different layouts: 1 + 1 ( 81 -113 m2 ), penthouse 2 + 1 ( 180 m2 ), 3 + 1 ( 177-196 m2 ) and penthouse 4 + 1 ( 351-370 m2 ). In the 7th block all apartments 1 + 1 ( 81-113 m2 ).

For residents of villas and penthouses, 1 garage and a set of SMEG kitchen appliances as a gift. All villas and apartments are rented in a clean finish. In the facade decoration of villas, Flextone – unique building material is used on 80% consisting of natural components.

Everything for life without worries

Concierge service 24/7

WI-Fi and Webcams on the territory of ( office on the territory of LCD )

Car Parking Services

Transfer to the beach

Business space for work and meetings

Shops

Laundry and atelier services

Everything for children

Children's center with developing programs for children of different ages

Children's pool and water slides

Games and cinema

Nanny

Bathroom and SPA

Paradise for connoisseurs of the Russian bath - ice font, brooms, essential oils. Services of a professional bunny and masseuse.

Paired

Pools and ice domes

Salt and grass rooms

Massage rooms

Recreation areas

Billiards