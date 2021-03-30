  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v samom centre Alani

Alanya, Turkey
from € 145,000
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v samom centre Alani
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 45 to 55 m2.The distance to the sea is 400 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra – is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock. As a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa v Kargydzhake Alaniya
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Premium complex of villas and apartments in the Kargicak area.

The premium complex of villas and apartments in the Kargicak area on the Alanya coast, surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and coniferous forests with stunning panoramic sea views.

The design of the facades and public spaces of the complex was developed by the British design bureau LAPPARTMENT 66, taking into account the latest world trends.

The total area is 38,913 m2, the infrastructure for comfortable living and spending time is 8000 m2.  The residential complex consists of 40 villas 4 + 1 with an area of 338 m2 with a private pool, terrace and 7 five-story blocks. On the floor in 6 blocks of 4 apartments of different layouts: 1 + 1 ( 81 -113 m2 ), penthouse 2 + 1 ( 180 m2 ), 3 + 1 ( 177-196 m2 ) and penthouse 4 + 1 ( 351-370 m2 ). In the 7th block all apartments 1 + 1 ( 81-113 m2 ).

For residents of villas and penthouses, 1 garage and a set of SMEG kitchen appliances as a gift.  All villas and apartments are rented in a clean finish. In the facade decoration of villas, Flextone – unique building material is used on 80% consisting of natural components.

Everything for life without worries

  •  Concierge service 24/7
  •  WI-Fi and Webcams on the territory of ( office on the territory of LCD )
  • Car Parking Services
  • Transfer to the beach
  • Business space for work and meetings
  • Shops
  • Laundry and atelier services

Everything for children

  • Children's center with developing programs for children of different ages
  • Children's pool and water slides
  • Games and cinema
  • Nanny

Bathroom and SPA

Paradise for connoisseurs of the Russian bath - ice font, brooms, essential oils. Services of a professional bunny and masseuse.

  • Paired
  • Pools and ice domes
  • Salt and grass rooms
  • Massage rooms
  • Recreation areas
  • Billiards
  • Aroma and Finnish sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Indoor pool
Residential quarter Conveniently Located Apartments in Oba Alanya with luxury amenities
Karakocali, Turkey
It is distinguished by its low-rise buildings, sandy beaches, and rich social infrastructure. Also, the city administration is moving to Oba in the near future to a new city hall building, which makes this area attractive for investment. Moreover, it is Oba that is located very close to the city center, on the western side it adjoins Alanya, on the east it borders on the Tosmur district. It is here, in Oba, that the construction of a new, modern residential complex began, which will be located just 1500 meters from the sea. This project will consist of six 4-storey residential blocks, 180 apartments of various layouts at affordable prices, the area of ​​​​apartments is from 52 m2 to 200 m2.    Swimming pool / children's poolChildren playgroundTurkish bathmassage roomSaunaFitness centerGeneratorWireless internet in common areas Surveillance cameras throughout the territory     • Distance to beach: 1500 m • Distance to Alanya city centre: 3 km • Distance to Gazipasha airport: 35 km       Project Start: 30.03.2021 Completion: 30.09.2023  
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
