  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli

Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli

Akarca, Turkey
from € 199,100
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 46 to 142 m2.The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Gikgilli is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district is distinguished by cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks v prestizhnom rayone v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Квартира возле моря в Алании
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Mahmutlar One Bedroom Furnished Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
Akarca, Turkey
from € 199,100
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of ​​26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparalleled in the region; - Fresh mountain air; - Banana plantations in the district. A complex of 3 blocks of 12 floors spread over an area of ​​26,000 m2. Here you will find everything for a comfortable life and rest for the whole family. You can find the lobby with the reception, where you can help solve any problems. Own restaurant, bar and shop on the territory, an excellent SPA area, sports grounds, a kids club, a bowling, a water park, billiards and even a cinema, this and much more is at your service. You can use the outdoor pool with water park, as well as a heated pool, enjoy water treatments all year round. You do not wish to purchase apartments in this complex. To the sea with own beach and beach bar carries transfer. Azura Park is located 1.5 km from the coastline and 20 km from the local airport, to Alanya and its historic part 15 km. In the apartments 1+1, 2+1:air conditioners, built-in kitchen furniture with a table top, top-quality floor covering, built-in closet in the hallway, lighting, high-quality furniture and appliances. Common infrastructure:open poolindoor heated poolaquaparksaunasteam roomHammam (Turkish bath)massage zonerest zonegymgame roomtennis courtbasketball courtplaygroundpark on sitea restaurantscorebardiscocinemabowlinggarageopen parkingelectric generator
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ There is a diversity of apartment spaces and divisions, making it a proper choice for all families. The apartments are characterized by low prices, within a high-end project, surrounded by green spaces on all sides. Enjoy the peace and relaxation at your apartment. The compound is far from the city noise. It is within an exceptional location at the intersection of the main roads and transportation in the city. Its proximity to the third airport and the Istanbul Water Canal increases the investment value.
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kartal, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: FOA INVEST

This project is located in the prestigious Kartal region in the Asian part of Istanbul, whose investment attractiveness is increasing annually. Its windows offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the island's Princes.

In a 35-story residential complex of 364 apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 with an area of 50 to 122 square meters. Panoramic glazing is performed in the apartments.

The residential complex is located in an area with developed infrastructure. Around there are many schools, private and public hospitals, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, entertainment for every taste. 

Convenient transport accessibility and the ability to quickly get to any area of Istanbul ensures proximity to the E-5 highway. The nearest metro station is just a 3-minute walk from the complex.

The residential complex is located next to the stream, which has become part of the landscape design of the site. A walking path is laid along it.  The territory has a large outdoor pool with sun loungers and umbrellas. The facility also has a fitness room and a children's playground. There is a spacious indoor parking.

Near the residential building are office buildings. Residents of this facility can work within walking distance of the house without wasting time on the road.

The project is located in the investment-attractive area of Istanbul. The cost of housing and the payback of real estate investments in the Card show continuous growth. Excellent transport accessibility and developed infrastructure makes it especially convenient for living

Realting.com
Go