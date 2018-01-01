Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli

Kartal, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

This project is located in the prestigious Kartal region in the Asian part of Istanbul, whose investment attractiveness is increasing annually. Its windows offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the island's Princes.

In a 35-story residential complex of 364 apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 with an area of 50 to 122 square meters. Panoramic glazing is performed in the apartments.

The residential complex is located in an area with developed infrastructure. Around there are many schools, private and public hospitals, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, entertainment for every taste.

Convenient transport accessibility and the ability to quickly get to any area of Istanbul ensures proximity to the E-5 highway. The nearest metro station is just a 3-minute walk from the complex.

The residential complex is located next to the stream, which has become part of the landscape design of the site. A walking path is laid along it. The territory has a large outdoor pool with sun loungers and umbrellas. The facility also has a fitness room and a children's playground. There is a spacious indoor parking.

Near the residential building are office buildings. Residents of this facility can work within walking distance of the house without wasting time on the road.

The project is located in the investment-attractive area of Istanbul. The cost of housing and the payback of real estate investments in the Card show continuous growth. Excellent transport accessibility and developed infrastructure makes it especially convenient for living