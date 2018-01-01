  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v populyarnom rayone Oba

Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v populyarnom rayone Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 129,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v populyarnom rayone Oba
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 190 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob. This area is perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. The infrastructure of the Oba area: the shopping center Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, also in Oba is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For children of all ages, the following are presented: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, and a school with Russian teachers opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Modern comfort-class residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v masshtabnom proekte - rayon Okurdzhalar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom centre rayona Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Nebolshoy uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v tihoy chasti rayona Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v populyarnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 129,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 214 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residence Luxury residence with forest view
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 530,320
122–199 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore both as an easy transportation network and giving peace to people with its forest view. This project, whose investment value has increased in recent years, is waiting for you.
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project zone is one of the most vital centers of European Istanbul. Its proximity to Hayat Valley Park makes it a destination for investors and those wishing to live in the heart of nature. The project is guaranteed by the government, and comprises 1156 apartments and 39 shops. There are distinctive services, green gardens, and various educational, cultural and sports facilities.
Realting.com
Go