Residential complex Roskoshnyy ZhK v zhivopisnom rayone Oba

Avsallar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

New residential complex in Avsallar District is a five-minute walk from the sandy beach. The complex has 6 blocks. Complex infrastructure: exotic gardens, a huge pool, fitness room, sauna, Turkish hammam, children's playground, playroom, own beach.

The apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, interior and entrance doors, plumbing.

Avsallar is 22 km from the center of Alanya. The main feature of Avsallar is the sandy gentle beaches. The distance from the sea will be only 650 meters.