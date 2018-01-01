  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash

Residential complex Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 108,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 210 m2.The distance to the sea is 850 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Chiplakly - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Square Concept Modern Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 153,853
You are viewing
Residential complex Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
from € 108,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz area.

The project features beautiful views of the forests and the Black Sea. Located away from the city noise.

Each villa will have two or three floors.

The houses have different layouts, with 1-2 living rooms and 3-6 bedrooms.

The project is divided into three phases. Part of the villas have already been completed. The second part will be ready in 2024. The third phase will be ready in 2026.

The project also has a mosque, a school and a marina next to the villas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Details: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Riva is a Turkish village by the Black Sea in the inner-city Beykoz district of Istanbul province.

  • Close to the Black Sea, 20 minutes walk
  • Third Bridge - 5 km
  • City centre - 30 km
  • Forest - 3 km
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts (from studio to four bedrooms). The flats have a panoramic view of the city.

The high-rise residence consists of three towers and features concierge service, a fitness center and a spa, swimming pools, a parking for 3,500 cars.

Facilities and equipment in the house

"Smart home" system (control lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation remotely on the phone)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most popular districts in the European side of Istanbul, directly on TEM highway, just five minutes away from the bridge connecting Europe and Asia, in close proximity to many metro stations, bus and tram stops, an airport, a few minutes from Belgrade Forest.

  • bus stop - 75 m
  • stadium - 500 m
  • hospital - 3 km
  • Taksim Square - 10 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km
  • historical city center - 15 km
  • Uskudar - 15 km
Residential complex Kvartira 3 1 na etape stroitelstva v premium komplekse
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
For sale apartment in Mahmutlar. Planning apartment 3 + 1 with separate kitchen, total area 180 m2, and the distance to the beach is 600 meters. The project will be commissioned in May 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar is optimal for families with children and youth. But especially the area fell in love with pensioners from the CIS countries. After all, it is here that the – language barrier is not felt, the signs and menus in restaurants are all in Russian. Although Mahmutlar is 14 km from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturka and the embankment are always crowded, infrastructure, trade, restaurants are open all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation, a large shopping center is being built, Turkish farm bazaars, many restaurants, shops, boutiques are held twice a week, and at every step there are supermarkets. The entire coastline of Mahmutlar is occupied by numerous beaches. Along the promenade and inside the area there are bicycle paths. Many parks, sports and playgrounds. Mahmutlar is characterized by simple planning — 3 main streets run parallel to the sea, there is little chance of getting lost. Compact, inhabited area with saturated infrastructure.
Realting.com
Go