  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe

Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe

Akarca, Turkey
from € 93,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 45 to 91 m2.The distance to the sea is 2750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy apartments in the Payallar area
Payallar, Turkey
Residential quarter Cheap one bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Akarca, Turkey
from € 93,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features large green areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a kids' playground, a security system.

Completion - September, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, within a 3-minute walk from E-5 highway and a metro station.

  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na more v novom proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 250 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
This complex will be located on an area of ​​4,000 square meters, will consist of 6 four-storey blocks and 198 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 4+1 duplex Area of ​​apartments from 50m² to 194m²   3 large outdoor poolsChildren's swimming poolPlaygroundIndoor heated poolSpaHamamsteam roomSaunamassage areaGymChildren's playroomCinemaA pool tableUnderground parkingSecurity and video surveillance 24/7Complex managerSatellite televisionInternet throughout the complexGenerator Start of construction: December 2021Completion date: December 2023
Realting.com
Go