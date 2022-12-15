Residential complex Novye kvartiry raznyh razmerov v Gazipasha

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from € 93,000
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipash - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 42 to 142 m2.The distance to the sea is 750 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash, you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya have risen in price, the look of investors was addressed specifically to Gazipash. Modern new buildings began to appear here, the infrastructure of which is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from € 93,000
