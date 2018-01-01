  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy apartamenty v perspektivnom gorode Gazipasha

Residential complex Novyy apartamenty v perspektivnom gorode Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey
from € 99,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy apartamenty v perspektivnom gorode Gazipasha
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipash - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 46 to 160 m2.The distance to the sea is 2800 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash, you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya have risen in price, the look of investors was addressed specifically to Gazipash. Modern new buildings began to appear here, the infrastructure of which is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bashakshehir Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v zavershayuschemsya proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy apartamenty v perspektivnom gorode Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 99,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Cavusciftligi, Turkey

Adding value to life in the most precious districts of Kocaeli, Zeray is once again opening a valuable place in the heart of Başiskele. In Zeray Güneşi, the lower floors are garden duplex, 1st and 2nd floors are regular apartments and the upper floors are roof duplexes; in addition to 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and 4+1 flat options, there are many more privileges awaiting you such as pool, tennis court, basketball court, volleyball court, cafeteria, waterfalls, ponds, camellias, playground, social facilities, fitness halls, barbecue.
Apartment building MARSHALL
Elvanli, Turkey
from € 76,000
70 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
< p > MONTH SERVICE 22 < p > Real estate in Turkey Mersin < p > Dear friends!< p > Real estate agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present the new project of one of the best developers of the city of Mersin « MARSHALL »!< p > New comfort class complex in the Tomyuk area, 550 meters from the Mediterranean. < p > Beautiful location for relaxation and permanent stay. < p > Near the beach of Arpachbakhshish 40 minutes to the center of Mersin 上 < p > Apartments: < p > 1 + gross 70m2 / net 55m2 ) < p > 2 + 1 ( gross 110 m2 / neto 88m2 ) < p > 1 + 1: < p > Large territory ( 26,000 m ² ) p < The complex consists of five 12-story blocks > p < Apartment design > p < Open parking Hamam < p > sauna < p > p < Cinema Hall > p < BBQ shoot > p < open playground> Video surveillance 24/7 < p > Landscape territory < p > Security 24/7 < p > Temperature resistant pumice < p > p < p > Internal fire alarm device < p > full generator < p > Natural gas system < p: < p > Gendarmerie ceiling < p > p < p > Wardrobe < p > Bathroom cabinets < p > Granite washer < p> Silicon-based import paint < p > Release of the entrance corridor walls < p > 1st class water and sewage system < p > Shower 1. class < p > Parquet of splashes 10 mm < p > Glass balcony rails < p > Deeply available chain of shops, cafes, bakeries, pharmacies, bus stops, gas station, state hospital, bazaar '' To the beach 550 meters < p > Cost: < p > 1 + 1 from 54,000 € < p > 2 + 1 from 78,000 June € < p > 3 + 0. < p > Special offer for Well Homes Gayrimenkul clients: < p > • Price from the developer < p > • Installment 0% for 22 months < p > • First installment 50% < p > • Handling transactions < p > • After-sales service < p > Remember to book an apartment when you are available. < p > In case of real estate problems write and call: Anastasia
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Chiplakly - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 61.5 to 191 square meters. Distance to the sea 2800 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Realting.com
Go