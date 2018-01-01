Residential complex Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha

The project is the first complex in Europe. 320 luxury residences designed by the Wanda Design Institute rise above the 32nd floors. Residences will be rented by the hotel as living quarters. Residences will provide the comfort of a luxury home, as well as the exceptional services and amenities of a high-class hotel.

our project is located in the Baggylar area, on the Basin Express highway. Giving the project high value, as it is easy to get to it from the highway. The project is located next to two metro stations under construction, each of which is located at a distance of about 500 meters.

our project is 500 meters from the 212 Outlet Shopping Center and about 1 km from Mall of Istanbul Shopping Center. Noting that the hotel is a 25-minute drive from Istanbul International Airport.

our project consists of 1 block, with 320 independent units. Apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 63 m2, 1.5 + 1 with an area of 99 m2 and 2 + 1 with an area of 106 m2.

All apartments got access to social facilities, a sauna, steamers, children's areas, a gym and security.

Additional Real Estate Features

Infrastructure and equipment of a home or residential complex