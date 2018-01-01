  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha

Residential complex Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey
from € 155,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 125 m2.Distance to the sea 1000 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gotovyy kompleks v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha
Beyobasi, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 155,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 31 to 65 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Residential complex Residential complex in the European district
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

New complex located in the European district of Oba. Alanya consists of 3-5-story blocks. This project combines quality and comfort with a convenient payment opportunity and offers both vital and investment opportunities.

For sale are apartments:

- 1 + 1 from 50 m2;

- 2 + 1 from 74 m2;

- 3 + 1 from 173.63 m2;

- 4 + 1 from 140, 63 m2.

The apartments are rented in the clean finish, built-in kitchen, plumbing in bathrooms, a three-phase water heater will be installed in each apartment.
Apart - hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Akarkom

  • Main characteristics

    Sale price 420 000 €
  • Price per sq.m. 6 000 €
  • Area 70 m2
  • Total rooms 2
  • Number of bedrooms 1
  • Number of Bathrooms 1
  • Floor 3
  • Construction Stage
  • New house
  • Year of construction 2022
  • The facility has been leased Address Turkey, Istanbul
  • Location in a big city

  • Additional services

  • Upon purchase, citizenship is granted
  • Online display possible
  • Possible remote deal

    The project is the first complex in Europe. 320 luxury residences designed by the Wanda Design Institute rise above the 32nd floors. Residences will be rented by the hotel as living quarters. Residences will provide the comfort of a luxury home, as well as the exceptional services and amenities of a high-class hotel.

    our project is located in the Baggylar area, on the Basin Express highway. Giving the project high value, as it is easy to get to it from the highway. The project is located next to two metro stations under construction, each of which is located at a distance of about 500 meters.

    our project is 500 meters from the 212 Outlet Shopping Center and about 1 km from Mall of Istanbul Shopping Center. Noting that the hotel is a 25-minute drive from Istanbul International Airport.

    our project consists of 1 block, with 320 independent units. Apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 63 m2, 1.5 + 1 with an area of 99 m2 and 2 + 1 with an area of 106 m2.

    All apartments got access to social facilities, a sauna, steamers, children's areas, a gym and security.

    Additional Real Estate Features

    Infrastructure and equipment of a home or residential complex

  • fitness center
  • pool

  • Apartment Features

  • good condition
  • black finish
  • fully furnished
  • there is a balcony / terrace
  • central conditioning
  • central heating
  • high speed internet access
  • telephone network connection

  • Household appliances

  • fridge
  • washing machine
  • dishwasher
  • stove
  • TV
  • microwave
  •  
  • restaurant
  • beauty salon
  • protected area
  • concierge
  • secure parking
  • elevator
  • playgrounds
  • shops
  • medical facilities
Realting.com
Go