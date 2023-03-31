Residential complex Blue Dream Residence
New boutique project in Gazipasha with a convenient location. To the main street leading to Selinus beach, only 100 m. The distance to the sea is 1.5 km. There are many shops, cafes, restaurants within walking distance. In 2023, the municipality arranged a walking area with fruit and tropical trees, it is located next to the complex. Selinus beach in Gazipas is characterized by a wide coastline, a gentle access to the sea and a sandy shore. Most Mediterranean resorts along the beach are the main D-400 highway, and in Gazipasha it is 3 km away from the sea. The beach is equipped, comfortable for relaxing with children, without noise from cars and traffic. Gazipasha also has a unique beach with stone pools, a picturesque bay in the rocks. The following social areas for residents are provided on the territory of the residential complex: outdoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, games room, fitness center, satellite system, video surveillance cameras 24/7, emergency power generator. The complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1 with an area of 45 to 58 m2, two-level 2 + 1 with an area of 109 to 115 m2.Start of construction in June 2023, completion of — in December 2024. With an initial contribution of 35%, interest-free installments from the developer are possible until completion of construction.
