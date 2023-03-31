  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Blue Dream Residence

Residential complex Blue Dream Residence

Alanya, Turkey
from € 99,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Blue Dream Residence
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New boutique project in Gazipasha with a convenient location. To the main street leading to Selinus beach, only 100 m. The distance to the sea is 1.5 km. There are many shops, cafes, restaurants within walking distance. In 2023, the municipality arranged a walking area with fruit and tropical trees, it is located next to the complex. Selinus beach in Gazipas is characterized by a wide coastline, a gentle access to the sea and a sandy shore. Most Mediterranean resorts along the beach are the main D-400 highway, and in Gazipasha it is 3 km away from the sea. The beach is equipped, comfortable for relaxing with children, without noise from cars and traffic. Gazipasha also has a unique beach with stone pools, a picturesque bay in the rocks. The following social areas for residents are provided on the territory of the residential complex: outdoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, games room, fitness center, satellite system, video surveillance cameras 24/7, emergency power generator. The complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1 with an area of 45 to 58 m2, two-level 2 + 1 with an area of 109 to 115 m2.Start of construction in June 2023, completion of — in December 2024. With an initial contribution of 35%, interest-free installments from the developer are possible until completion of construction.
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a prestigious project near Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium klassa Mahmutlar - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty v Bektashe
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Blue Dream Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from € 99,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartments Project
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is located in Eyup Sultan, one of the most significant historical and touristic areas in the European side of Istanbul. It is a promising real estate development area near the city center. A destination for those looking for excellence, in a residential compound that combines tradition and modernity. A vital transport network includes the TEM international road, metro, tram, and cable car lines. A stunning view of the Gulf of the Golden Horn, near the most famous central areas: Fatih, Maslak, Levent, Sisli. A ready title deed that complies with the conditions of Turkish citizenship, with suitable installment offers.
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine
Erdemli, Turkey
from € 73,000
55 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024

PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT
1 + 1 from 50,000 euros – 65 m2
2 + 1 from 74,000 euros – 100 m2
5% DISCOUNT FOR full preparation
PAYMENT 40% + 12 months. IN THE DISCRIPTION
DATE OF THE SCIENTIFICATION: 03/31/2023 DATE OF THE COMPLETION: 05/31/2024
1 block 10 floors
Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI
DRUG FEATURES
1. OPEN POOL
2. OPEN PARKING
3. CHILD PLACE
5. CAMELIA
6. BARBECY CAPPY
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GENERAL USE ZONE
1. HAMMAM
2. SAUNA
3. FITNES
4. SETTLY TENNIS
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-Newly built one bedroom apartment in the 5-star apartment complex will be an excellent investment. we are pleased to offer you this modern apartment project in Mahmutlar with high-end finishes. of course, only certified materials are used, so we are confıdence about materials and finishes. this modern complex located hillside of Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. Calm, quiet and close to city and beach the complex has many features for your comfort and health such as swimming pool, fitness center, massage rooms, spa center, and table tennis. After having a workout in the gym, enjoy your fresh orange juice at the cafe Reasons to buy this propertyA luxury and modern apartmentsNicely located; calm but close to everythingBeautiful sea view    Interior Description of Modern ApartmentThis modern one bedroom apartment very airy and high. It is situated on the 7th floor of the complex. when you enter the property there is a bright living room with open plan kitchen, from the living room you have access to the large balcony with an Aluminum sliding double glazed door. From the balcony, you don't want to come in because of the sea and banana garden. Balcony railing made of high quality of dark aluminum combined with glass looks stylish and modern   About the Area and Location of this modern apartment in Alanyathis project built just 50 meters to Ataturk street of Mahmutlar, Alanya. Ataturk street is boasted with its attractive shops such as restaurants, grocery and markets. There is a public bus stop just in front of the complex. 
Realting.com
Go