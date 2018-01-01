  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe

Akarca, Turkey
from € 260,700
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 36.19 to 184.49 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 112 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, a spa area.

Advantages

Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the cultural center of Istanbul, a 5-minute walk (300 m) from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue — Besiktas.

The property is 300 meters away from an underground station, near shops, museums and galleries, 38 km from Istanbul Airport.
The residential complex includes 133 apartments - 25 studios, 98 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments. All apartments have balconies and are fully equipped. Social facilities & recreation areas - gym, shopping, social clubs, meeting halls, restaurant, cleaning service, 24/7 maintenance, security and room service.

Advantages

Rental income expectation: 5%

Opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. The bus stop is 650 meters away.

  • Şişli: 10 min
  • Levent: 12 min
  • Maslak: 12 min
  • Taksim: 10 min
  • Akmerkez: 10 min
  • Istanbul Airport: 20 min
  • D-100 Highway-TEM: 3 min
