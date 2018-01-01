Residential complex Kompleks v novom centre goroda - rayon Beylikdyuzyu

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 295,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 95 to 149 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery.

The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room.

Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Some apartments have laundry room, walk-in closet, and storage room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a cinema hall, lounge area, basketball court, security system, and surveillance cameras.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Near the complex there are bus stops, shopping centers, school, and golf club.
Akarca, Turkey
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 135 square meters. The distance to the sea is 950 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
This chic apartment is desirably located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar is just 15 km far away from Alanya center. Mostly there are new build Properties are available and it is very attractive for international buyers such as Swedish, Russian, Irish, and other European buyers. This beautiful residential complex just Walking distance of the beach and many shops & restaurants. This affordable apartment is flanked by green banana gardens and Mediterranean flora and no other building is coming around coz there are historical walls around the project. The apartment is built to a very high standard and spec, with an open-plan style living room, terraces with amazing banana garden views, and sea views from the high floors. The complex offer On-site amenities include a pool, gym, lobby, sauna  
