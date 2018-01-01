Residential complex Proekt v samoy centralnoy tochke rayona Eyyupsultan Stambul

Marmara Region, Turkey

The residential complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 65% is green space. The project has 5 blocks with flats and 9 villas.

The complex has different flat layouts - 2-3-bedroom units and 5-bedroom villas.

In addition to the residential apartments and the swimming pool, the project has other amenities such as a steam room, sauna, gym, multi-purpose sports ground, library and conference room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance:

Transport

Bus stop - 5 min

Underground station - 15 min

Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 6 min

E-5 airport - 5 min

Shopping Centers nearby

Pendoria - 6 km

Viaport - 4 km

Atlas - 8 km

Educational institutions nearby

Vega Schools

Doga Koleji only 5 minutes walk

Maltepe University

Yeditepe University

Marmara University

Hospitals