Residential complex Proekt v samoy centralnoy tochke rayona Eyyupsultan Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 485,170
About the complex
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 114.58 to 300.88 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Similar complexes
Residence Lux Residance Basın Express
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,059
Residential complex Novyy proekt na 2 beregovoy linii - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Akarca, Turkey
Apartment building EMERALD TOMUK
Mersin, Turkey
from € 73,000
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential quarter Key ready apartment in Alanya, Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
-we are delighted to offer this cozy apartment in Alanya. just 300 meters from the beach, 500 meters from Oba centrum. This key ready apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur is situated in a lovely residential area with furniture is close to local amenities, shops, restaurants. You can walk to Oba centrum and sandy beaches within 10 minutes. The well-managed complex is just 50 meter from the main road is in good condition. The complex offer swimming pool, children swimming pool, caretaker and car parking This apartment with 3 bedrooms, living room, and separate kitchen is 145 sqm and it is about %20 cheaper compare the other apartments in the area This fantastic home in Alanya ideal to enjoy as a holiday home, live in permanently or investment property  
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 65% is green space. The project has 5 blocks with flats and 9 villas.

The complex has different flat layouts - 2-3-bedroom units and 5-bedroom villas.

In addition to the residential apartments and the swimming pool, the project has other amenities such as a steam room, sauna, gym, multi-purpose sports ground, library and conference room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance:

Transport

  • Bus stop - 5 min
  • Underground station - 15 min
  • Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 6 min
  • E-5 airport - 5 min

Shopping Centers nearby

  • Pendoria - 6 km
  • Viaport - 4 km
  • Atlas - 8 km

Educational institutions nearby

  • Vega Schools
  • Doga Koleji only 5 minutes walk
  • Maltepe University
  • Yeditepe University
  • Marmara University

Hospitals

  • Emsey Hospital just 5 minutes walk
  • VM Medical Park - 15 minutes by car
  • Medipol Hospital
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v Okudzhalare
Okurcalar, Turkey
Completion date: 2025

A premium project with panoramic sea views in the developing Okurjalar region, just 500 meters from the coast. Courting transfer to the sea and its own private beach.  The complex consists of three blocks on an area of 7200 m2.  Apartments with a layout of 2 + 1 with a total area of 75 m2 and duplexes 2 + 1 on the last floors with a total area of 98 m2 will be presented. and one apartment in Block 3 + 1 125 m2.

Rich infrastructure with an open and indoor pool, Turkish hammam, sauna, spa, fitness room, playground and cinema under the open sky.

The construction company offers 24 months of installments.

