  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula

Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula

Akarca, Turkey
from € 685,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you a new complex of apartments and villas in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 108 to 722 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment building ANEMONE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 80,000
Residential complex STARFISH
Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
from € 685,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a picturesque view and parking spaces.

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a hamam and a sauna, yoga and meditation areas, gardens, a kids' playground, a gym.

Completion - December, 2024.

Features of the flats
  • Steel entrance door with wooden finishing
  • Video intercom
  • Laminated flooring
  • Tile flooring
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Built-in electric cooker, oven, microwave, hood, and dishwasher
  • Double glazing
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within the walking distance of the metro station, close to E5 highway, shopping malls and universities.

  • Beach - 3 km
  • Airport - 25 km
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks.

The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck.

Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds.

On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard.

The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas.

Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located a few minutes from the Acibadem Medical Center, one of the famous sites of Istanbul, and near the E5 highway, which connects the European and Asian parts.

Distance to some objects:

  • 2 km to D100, which is along the entire coastline. The metrobus runs along the highway across the entire city.
  • 1 km to Akasya Mall.
  • 3 km to Emaar Square Mall.
  • 3 km to Validebag Nature Reserve
  • 4.2 km to Bagdat Street, famous for its fashionable shops and restaurants.
  • 5 km to the wide promenade, the length of which is 35 km.
Residential complex Комплекс премиум-класса в самом центре Алании
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Наш новый проект будет расположен в Аланье, район Сарай, общая площадь 2 155 м2.
До знаменитого пляжа Клеопатры всего 50 метров!
Резиденция состоит из 2-х блоков в 4 этажа, всего в комплексе будет 40 квартир. Нижние этажи
с первого по третий полностью состоят из квартир планировкой 1+1. Верхний четвертый этаж и
мансарда заняты двухэтажными пентхаусами планировкой 2+1. Особенностью планировки
резиденции является вынесение кондиционеров в отдельную изолированную нишу, поэтому
балконы будут свободны от шума и источника горячего воздуха.
Каждая из квартир имеет вид на Средиземное море, средневековую крепость Кале и Торосские
горы.
Особенности комплекса:
15 квартир с одной спальней планировки 1+1 площадью 55 м2 (1 балкон, 1 ванная
комната)
5 двухэтажных пентхаусов планировки 2+1 площадью 100 м2 ( 2 балкона, 1 ванная
комната)
На данный момент в продаже имеются пентхаусы  планировки 2+1. В пентхаусах 2+1 в стоимость входит плита, духовка, вытяжка, стиральная и
посудомоечная машины, холодильник, 3 кондиционера
Дата начала строительства январь 2023 г., дата окончания апрель 2024 г. 
 

Realting.com
Go