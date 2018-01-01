  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula

Residential complex Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula

Akarca, Turkey
from € 138,750
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 41 to 254 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom centre rayona Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s maksimalnoy rassrochkoy - rayon Bashakshehir Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
from € 138,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v horoshey lokacii - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with the new 1 + 1 apartment in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 63 to 142.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a fitness center, a steam room, a sauna, a gym and a pilates studio, a cinema, a multi-purpose room.

Completion - December, 2023.

Advantages

Guaranteed yield of 5% for 2 years in Turkish Lira.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 300 meters
  • Metrobus - 500 meters
  • Levent - 5 minutes
  • Maslak - 10 minutes
  • Taksim - 12 minutes
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 15 minutes
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 315 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go