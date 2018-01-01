Residential complex Day One Residence

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a new elite project located in the east of Alanya in an area with great prospects Kargyjak. This area, combining unique ecology and nature along with European comfort. The project is located 2 km from the sea, 16 km from the center of Alanya and 25 km from Gazipasha Airport. Within walking distance, a walking area with a clean and equipped promenade, well-groomed beaches, cafes, schools and parks. On all sides, the area is surrounded by coniferous trees, as well as orchards. Thanks to the drops in height and a large number of hills, an excellent panorama will open from the windows of the apartments.

The complex will consist of three blocks of 6 floors. Summarically presented 64 apartments from 49 m ² up to 170 m ² of various layouts:

- 1 + 1 apartment;

- 2 + 1 apartment;

- Duplex apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 with access to the garden;

- Duplex apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 with an attic.

On the territory of 7,900 m ² a social zone will be equipped that meets all standards. Comfort, modernity and attention to detail - this is what distinguishes this Residential Complex.