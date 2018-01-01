Residential complex Day One Residence
Akarca, Turkey
A new project on the slope of the Taurus Mountains in the elite area of Tepe - Day One Residence - an exquisite architecture and a magnificent view. The Tepe District is a 15-minute drive from the city center and is perfect for those, who appreciates silence, comfort and privacy. The complex is located in a unique location: remote from urban noise, surrounded by coniferous forests. Panoramic views from the windows of the apartments will not leave anyone indifferent!On sale are apartments of various types: garden duplexes with their own plot, one-level apartments, duplexes with their own pools, private villa. Start of construction in March 2023, the end is scheduled for March 2025.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
