Residential complex Day One Residence

Akarca, Turkey
from € 210,000

About the complex

A new project on the slope of the Taurus Mountains in the elite area of Tepe - Day One Residence - an exquisite architecture and a magnificent view. The Tepe District is a 15-minute drive from the city center and is perfect for those, who appreciates silence, comfort and privacy. The complex is located in a unique location: remote from urban noise, surrounded by coniferous forests. Panoramic views from the windows of the apartments will not leave anyone indifferent!On sale are apartments of various types: garden duplexes with their own plot, one-level apartments, duplexes with their own pools, private villa. Start of construction in March 2023, the end is scheduled for March 2025.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey

Akarca, Turkey
from € 210,000
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new project is being built in an attractive area of Alanya Oba. The apartments have a unique view of the sea, and the western side has a view of the historical fortress of Alanya. The location of the project is 1800 meters from the turquoise beach of Alanya, 900 meters from the center of Oba, 1200 meters from the hospital and 1700 meters from the Metro shopping center. A residential complex with rich infrastructure, corresponding to individual needs and budget, makes the project more attractive for both living and investing.
The project consists of 1 complex and 28 apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.  Planned completion date for the project is the end of December 2023.
Residential complex Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 70 to 284 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex New luxury complex in Kargicak area
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a new elite project located in the east of Alanya in an area with great prospects Kargyjak. This area, combining unique ecology and nature along with European comfort. The project is located 2 km from the sea, 16 km from the center of Alanya and 25 km from Gazipasha Airport. Within walking distance, a walking area with a clean and equipped promenade, well-groomed beaches, cafes, schools and parks. On all sides, the area is surrounded by coniferous trees, as well as orchards. Thanks to the drops in height and a large number of hills, an excellent panorama will open from the windows of the apartments.

The complex will consist of three blocks of 6 floors. Summarically presented 64 apartments from 49 m ² up to 170 m ² of various layouts:

- 1 + 1 apartment;

- 2 + 1 apartment;

- Duplex apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 with access to the garden;

- Duplex apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 with an attic.

On the territory of 7,900 m ² a social zone will be equipped that meets all standards. Comfort, modernity and attention to detail - this is what distinguishes this Residential Complex.

