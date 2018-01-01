  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt

Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt

Akarca, Turkey
from € 245,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 115 to 145 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Finished residential complex in the center
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter Spacious apartment on the first line in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
Residential quarter Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt
Akarca, Turkey
from € 245,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Guengoeren, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the lake and the Marmara Sea.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema, gardens, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, a games room, a lounge area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the district at the border of the old town and the new part of Istanbul.

  • Hospital - 3.4 km
  • School - 550 meters
  • Tram stop - 550 meters
  • Metro station - 2.3 km
  • International Airport - 45 km
  • Shopping mall - 450 meters
Residential complex Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The high-value project with easy access to art galleries, entertainment centers, historical landmarks, cultural places and important points of the city.

Spacious apartments with light from all sides, wide balconies and designed with mastery.

The residential complex has a swimming pool, gym, cinema, spa area, cleaning services, concierge, dry cleaning, tour booking services, cafe, nightclub, dance classes, VIP party halls, hairdresser, care services pets, and airport transfer service.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Taksim Square (Metro): 1.2 km / 3 min.
  • Istiklal Avenue: 1.2 km / 3 min.
  • Galata Tower: 4 min.
  • Grand Bazaar: 5.8 min. / 7 min.
  • Karaköy-Galataport: 2.1 km / 6 min.
  • Nişantaşı: 4 km / 7 min.
  • Hagia Sophia Museum: 7 km / 9 min.
  • Topkapı Palace: 7.3 km / 9 min.
  • City’s Mall: 3.7 km / 8 min.
  • Zorlu Mall: 7 km / 10 min.
  • Cevahir Mall: 2.9 km /12 min.
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 150,000
140 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2021
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

OBA VOYAGE GARDEN

Three-bedroom duplex units 140 m² and a price of 150000 euros

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor swimming pool
-Jaccuzi
-Turkish bath
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Massage room
-Aqua park
-Fitness salon
-Cinema room
-Chess garden
-Children's playground
-Children's play room
-Barbecue space
-Table tennis

Distance to the sea 1.3 km

Distance to the Alanya center 3 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

Realting.com
Go