  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule

Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule

Akarca, Turkey
from € 320,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – the Buyukchekhedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 531 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential quarter Alanya's Diamond in Oba - Basic Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
from € 320,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Crystal Nova 1+1 Apartment in Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Crystal Nova apartments were built by the most well-known constructor in Alanya and the residential complex is stand out with its very well operated social areas Luxury One-bedroom apartment in the Crystal Nova complex in Oba, Alanya.Oba district is a prestigious area of ​​Alanya 3 km from the city center and its historic part with low-rise complexes and wide streets. The local airport Gazipasa 45 km from the complex.Within walking distance, there are grocery stores, a Metro hypermarket, cafes and restaurants, as well as a new city hospital. The complex consists of 4 five-storey blocks with a large pool with a slide in the center. In the complex you can play tennis, there is a playground, a place for a barbecue, a mini-market. You will be able to enjoy your rest without leaving the complex, at your service is a sauna, Turkish bath (Hammam), gym.  Apartment of 63 m2 with one bedroom, living room with kitchen, bathroom, and large balcony. Sold fully equipped with furniture and appliances - come and live. Infrastructurelarge outdoor poolsaunaTurkish bathgymbarbeque areaplaygroundtennis courtminimarketconciergesecurity 7/24     
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zhivopisnom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 83 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

New 9-storey residential complex will be held in the Demirtash area of. Alanya. The object consists of two 9 and 7 floor blocks. Planners are presented to your attention: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1 total area varies from 44.5 m2 to 177.5 m2. Apartments will be rented with high-quality clean decoration. The infrastructure on the site includes everything necessary for a permanent life and a comfortable stay. Each block has its own: an outdoor pool ( one of them is Olympic in size ), an indoor panoramic pool, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, a hammam and a comfortable lobby. The territory of the object is fenced and landscaped with a green garden.
In addition, a children's playground, a picnic area, a parking lot and areas for charging electric bicycles. And the most enjoyable – free shuttle to the beach.

Do not miss the great opportunity to buy real estate from the sea from the developer at the lowest prices!

Realting.com
Go