  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul

Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 333,750
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 85 to 218 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Complex in the popular tourist area of ​​Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential quarter Azura Park Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii - Mahmutlar Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 333,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex NAUTILUS
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes

There is the construction of a modern complex in Demirtash, which offers for sale comfortable apartments from Zera Homes. The complex consists of one block, a distinctive feature of it is modern design. The construction of the complex is carried out by a reliable company, the deadline for the completion of the facility is 2023.  Layout of apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, area 44 m ² - 81 m ².

The infrastructure of the complex in Demirtash will include:

Waterpark
Barbecue
Children's pool
Cinema
Fitness
Indoor pool
Parking
Playground
Game room
Generator
Sauna
Pool
Water slides

The apartments have a comfortable layout, the kitchen is combined with the living room, it will be equipped with a high-quality kitchen set from the developer, with the provided compartments for household appliances, the apartments will be rented in a clean finish, double glazed PVC windows, steel entrance door, plumbing and showers will be installed. The distance to the beach is 750 meters. When buying an apartment at the construction stage, pleasant bonuses are provided for the buyer in the form of installments and discounts.  

If you are faced with the question of buying property on credit, our company Zera Homes offers its customers assistance in obtaining a mortgage loan on the most favorable terms. Our experienced experts will tell in detail how to buy real estate in Turkey in a mortgage. We will be with you throughout the process, from choosing a bank, collecting all the necessary documents, to considering your application as soon as possible. After approval of the application, your personal manager will accompany you at all stages of the purchase before registration of Tapu ( real estate ownership rights ).
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Payallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Cozy Residential Complex is located in the promising area of Alanya Payallar. This area stretches from the sea to the mountains for 6 km and is 14 km away. from the center of Alanya. On the west side of the Payallar district, coniferous forests and the Turkler district, from the east – tourist modern area of Konakly.  Gazipasha International Airport is located approximately 55km. The beaches of the Payallar region are very different, sandy, pebble, sand and pebble.
This project is being built on a site with an area of 1527m2. represents a 3-storey block with a total of 36 apartments. The following apartment layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 2 + 1 duplex. All windows offer wonderful views of the sea, mountains and nature.
Start of construction April 2022, end of April 2023. Favorable conditions for the acquisition of real estate are provided.
Residence Lux Residance Basın Express
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,059
82–106 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important renewable areas of Istanbul.

-This region is considered to be the region with the most important transportation resources and is close to schools, universities, health centers and hospitals.

🏊🏻♂️ Social services: 🏀
In addition to the meeting room and gym, the project includes services such as gardens, outdoor swimming pools, gym, sauna room, basketball and football fields, and social and recreational facilities that meet the needs of life.
In addition to covered parking
Security cameras and protection around the clock.

Realting.com
Go