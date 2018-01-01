Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v Stambule

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 69.25 to 270 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' playground, a gazebo, a security system, a swimming pool.

Completion - December, 2023.

Features of the flats
  • Built-in appliance
  • Shower cabin
  • Blinds
  • PVC windows
  • Central satellite system
  • Steel door
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nearest market - 300 meters
  • Bus stop - 400 meters
  • Promenade - 1 km
  • Metro station - 6 km
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 9 km
  • 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 15 km
  • Airport - 34 km
Residential quarter Attractive Seafront Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Luxury apartments near the sea in the complex Yekta Queen in Mahmutlar, Alanya.A unique project from one of the leading builders with a beautiful view of the sea, an old fcastle and the Taurus Mountains. Mahmutlar is a quiet area of ​​Alanya with well-maintained and clean beaches. In walking distance you will find everything you need for everyday life: grocery chain stores, pharmacies, bakeries, cafes and restaurants. A lot of green children's parks. Leaving the complex, passing through the underpass, you will immediately find yourself on a comfortable beach with sun beds, cafes and your own pier. Yekta Queen is a great place for your family holidays, as well as an ideal place to live. Meeting the sunrises overlooking the sea on your balcony, you will ensure positive emotions for the whole day. The complex is designed for small things, ranging from the beautiful night illumination of the complex and the territory, to the infrastructure. There is underground parking for 6 cars, places are bought separately. On the territory and in the apartments there is a wireless Internet, satellite TV three-color. The building has 12 floors in a territory of 2685 m2, 48 apartments in a block of different layouts.With 1,2,3 bedrooms ranging in size from 87 m2 to 265 m2. Apartments 1 + 1 with one bedroom, living room with American kitchen, bathroom and two balconies.2 + 1 apartment with a corridor, two bedrooms (one with panoramic windows), a living room and an American kitchen, two bathrooms and two balconies.Penthouses 2 + 1 with a corridor, two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the pers floor and a large living room with american style kitchen, toilet and terrace.Penthouses 3 + 1 with a corridor, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three balconies on the first floor and a large living room with American kitchen, toilet, sauna, jacuzzi and a corner terrace on the second floor. You and your can enjoy your complex all year round. Infrastructure:open pool 224 m2children's swimming poolwinter heated poola fitness centersaunahammam (Turkish bath)playgroundbarbecue areacomplex caretakerelectric generatorunderground parkingsecurity 7/24CCTV
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ For its central location in the vital Esenyurt district within the European Istanbul. Its proximity to prominent transport lines, metro, main roads, and highways. Its exquisite architecture combines the charm of the past with the modernity of the present in an energetic atmosphere. High-end designs of residential apartments with spaces and divisions for all needs. It is possible to pay in cash or installments of up to 36 months to suit your budget.
