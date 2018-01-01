  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe

Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe

Akarca, Turkey
from € 354,650
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The residential complex presents duplexes of the following layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 107 to 197 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex ELEXUS
Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
from € 354,650
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
We offer you a beautiful apartment in the city center in Mahmutlar, Alania.  The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, American-style kitchens with a living room and a balcony. The apartment is fully furnished, there are all the necessary household appliances and furniture.  The complex is located in the city center near all the necessary infrastructure-shops, pharmacies, banks, restaurants. The sea is only 200 meters away.  Infrastructure: pooling equipment parks kalifhamamam
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, green areas, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, walking and bike paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Istanbul, on E-5 highway, near all necessary infrastructure.

  • Metrobus station - 600 meters
  • Metro station - 600 meters
  • Tram stop - 1.7 km
  • New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Taksim Square - 14.5 km
  • Bosphorus - 14 km
  • Hospital - 20 meters
  • University - 3 km
  • Shopping mall - 350 meters
  • Marina and coast - 4 km
Residential complex Mevsim İstanbul 4
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Realting.com
Go