  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem

Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem

Akarca, Turkey
from € 498,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 208.2 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya ZhK v peshey dostupnosti ot prekrasnogo plyazha v Gazipashe
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter Modern luxury homes in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex under construction
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Stilnyy Zhiloy Kompleks v g Gazipasha
Hasdere, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom zhilom komplekse - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem
Akarca, Turkey
from € 498,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt zhilogo kompleksa - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 73.5 to 179 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Residential complex under construction
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The new Residential Complex under construction is conveniently located near the beach, shopping centers, restaurants and the local center ( distance 100-700m ). The project is located in the Kargyjak area in. Alanya, the distance to Gazipasha Airport is only 25 km. The project will consist of 2 five-story blocks, each block will have 56 apartments each.

Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool, children's pool, water slides, Children's pool, Mini Club, Green area, Sauna and Fitness room.

Features of the project: Elevator, Satellite dish, Complex viewer / concierge, 24/7 24/7 24/7 video surveillance, Intercom.

The project is close to the marina and the golden sandy beach, which has all the amenities: a bistro cafe, a bar, beach volleyball and numerous water sports. Residents of this LCD can enjoy the unique natural beauties of Turkey, sunbathe on golden sand and swim in the clean sea of the Konakly area, marked with the Blue Flag. This bay and beach belong to unique coastal places visited by the turtles of Caretta.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 53 to 141 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Realting.com
Go