Residential complex Bolshoy proekt ryadom s istoricheskoy krepostyu Yedikule

Akarca, Turkey

from € 1,292,386

Akarca, Turkey
from € 1,292,386
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt ryadom s istoricheskoy krepostyu Yedikule
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Fatih district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 115.54 to 294.65 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer comfortable apartments with different layouts (from one to three bedrooms).

The residence consists of four buildings (two 15-storey and two 13-storey) and features a gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and green areas, a garage for 157 cars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the European part of Istanbul, near international schools, five minutes away from E-5 Highway, ten minutes from TEM Highway, three kilometers from a metrobus station.

  • pharmacy - 260 m
  • supermarket - 300 m
  • bus stop - 350 m
  • sports complex - 450 m
  • hospital - 2.5 km
  • park - 3.5 km
  • westn marina - 10 km
Residential complex Modern Consept Residance,Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 255,035
51–61 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

📌The project is located in the Maltepe district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul, which is one of the modern urban areas that stand out with its modern towers and unique urban coordination.

📌In addition to green spaces, family sessions and full services: swimming pool - gym - steam room
📌 Unique sea view from the tenth floor

📌The project is next to the most luxurious shopping centers as well as state and private schools and universities.
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Luxury apartments in Kartal, the investment district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul. It is within walking distance of all major transport arteries in Istanbul. It has direct views of the Marmara Sea, the Princess Islands, and the Aydos Forest. There is a chance to purchase in installments with flexible payment plans, with a ready title deed. It complies with the conditions of citizenship under the real estate investment in Turkey.
