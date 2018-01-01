Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe

Marmara Region, Turkey

The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.

In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, playground, and spa area.

The smart home system has been installed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the Basaksehir district on the European side of Istanbul, next to the new city hospital and the Botanical Park, surrounded by greenery.

Distance to some objects: