  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe

Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe

Akarca, Turkey
from € 191,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 81 to 158.89 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry na etape stroitelstva v Gazipashe ot veduschego zastroyschika
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Erdemli
Erdemli, Turkey
from € 45,960
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Alaniya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment building Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
from € 191,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.

In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, playground, and spa area.

The smart home system has been installed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the Basaksehir district on the European side of Istanbul, next to the new city hospital and the Botanical Park, surrounded by greenery.

Distance to some objects:

  • Basaksehir City Hospital: 1 min.
  • Botanical Park: 1 min.
  • Ibn Khaldun University: 5 min.
  • Istanbul Shopping Center: 5 min.
  • Istanbul Airport: 15 min.
  • Taksim Square: 25 min.
  • Maslak: 20 min.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartment area from 65 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential quarter Crystal Park Apartment Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
-Crystal Park Alanya is a sensational complex an unbeatable location with full amenities. This complex is known as the best residential complex in Alanya. Crystal Park apartment for sale in Alanya unique location just 50 meters to biggest shopping mall Alanya, within a comfortable distance of the beach, only 1 km to Oba centrum  offers full facilities for your comfortable living Comprising of 4 contemporary building, each hosting studio, one bedroom, two bedrooms and three bedrooms apartment. Crystal Park Alanya was built on a land of 1204 m2, and consist 185 apartment in 4 blocks Bright, spacious and luxury apartment innovatively designed combined with luxury living.  Crystal Park offers full amenities such as swimming pool, Sauna, Cinema, play station room, pilates room, squash, fitness center, bowling, tennis court, wifi and restaurant   Key features of Alanya Crystal Park ApartmentsUnbeatable LocationFull FacilitiesSensational complexHigh-specification fixtures and fittingConsist of 4 modern building24-hour conciergePower generatorWi-FiAir Conditioner in every roomHairdresserWhite good only 2000 eurosWater heater
Realting.com
Go