  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe Stambul

Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 266,122
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe Stambul
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 75.24 to 191.5 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residence Lux Residance Basın Express
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,059
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Country Life Within City Center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 266,122
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye vidovye apartamenty v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 119 square meters. Distance to the sea 1200 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v butik-proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 139 square meters. The distance to the sea is 350 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential complex Stylish and modern complex in Alany
Karakocali, Turkey

Alanya — is the most beautiful area of Antalya with its beautiful nature and beaches, cozy cafes, bars and the ancient castle of Alanya, which is one of the most important attractions. Landscape is so good that you can reach the mountains from the sea by driving only a few kilometers. All the beaches of Alanya are in good condition, with sand and a clean transparent sea.
The residential project is located in the Oba area, which is the center of Alanya’s life and is located in the city center with a modern architectural structure and luxurious apartment models.
The following types of apartments are available for sale: 1 + 1 ( 50 m2 ) and 3 + 1 ( 152 m2 ).
Infrastructure features: outdoor pool, fitness, jacuzzi, sauna, lobby, cafeteria, open parking, video surveillance system, garden lighting, video intercom.
Locations: distance to the sea 1.300 m, to the shopping center Metro 950 m.
Start date of construction July 2021, completion date April 2022.

Realting.com
Go