Residential complex Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu

Kartal, Turkey

from € 169,873

84–152 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2023

INFORMATION

built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500

sqm of green area. It contains 360 apartments and 22

commercial units and offers 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 flats with

loft options.

The project is built on solid bedrock, giving it a high level of

earthquake resistance.

Recreational facilities include 2 indoor swimming pools, a

kindergarten, fitness centers, children's playgrounds,

LOCATION

Kartal has been getting more and more attention in recent years as an

opportunity for both investment and living. has an excellent

location on the highest hill in Istanbul, with an amazing view of The

Prince’s Islands and proximity to nature thanks to Aydos Forest.

Kartal also has a beautiful coast road; is close to malls, schools, and

marinas; and has easy access to all connection roads, highways, and public

transportation.

convenient location is just 15 minutes away from Sabiha

Gökçen International Airport and 2 km away from the Metro; the

Marmaray, YHT, IDO, and D100 highway are only 10 minutes away.