Residential complex Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu

Akarca, Turkey
from € 171,350
Residential complex Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 75 to 240 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turkey
from € 171,350
Residential complex Project of Peace Kartal
Kartal, Turkey
from € 169,873
84–152 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
  • INFORMATION

built on 14,500 sqm of land and has 9,500
sqm of green area. It contains 360 apartments and 22
commercial units and offers 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 flats with
loft options.

The project is built on solid bedrock, giving it a high level of
earthquake resistance.
Recreational facilities include 2 indoor swimming pools, a
kindergarten, fitness centers, children's playgrounds,

  • LOCATION

Kartal has been getting more and more attention in recent years as an

opportunity for both investment and living.  has an excellent
location on the highest hill in Istanbul, with an amazing view of The
Prince’s Islands and proximity to nature thanks to Aydos Forest.
Kartal also has a beautiful coast road; is close to malls, schools, and
marinas; and has easy access to all connection roads, highways, and public
transportation.
convenient location is just 15 minutes away from Sabiha
Gökçen International Airport and 2 km away from the Metro; the
Marmaray, YHT, IDO, and D100 highway are only 10 minutes away.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz samyh turisticheskih rayonov Stambula - Beyoglu
Akarca, Turkey
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beyoglu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 2. The area of apartments is from 52 to 133 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential quarter Attractive apartments in Avsallar Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
One bedroom apartment 1+1 with one bedroom in Avsallar, Alanya, just 600 meters from the sandy and most popular beaches in the complex Crown city.Within walking distance from the complex are pharmacies, grocery stores, cafes and restaurants. On Wednesday comes the agricultural baazar with fresh and natural products. It is located 65 km from Alanya Gazipasa Airport and 100 km from Antalya Airport. Transfers and general airport transfers are available for the complex, for more information click on https://www.bizimtransfer.com/ru.  This complex built on a plot of 13,200 m2, consists of 4 blocks and 324 apartments. These apartments for sale have many features, such as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sauna, steam room, cinema, playground, basketball courts, volleyball courts, parking and much more. You can not leave the complex and enjoy your peaceful rest away from the noise of the city and mountain views. This is the perfect place to relax and rent apartments. During the season, residents are offered free transfer to and from the sea several times a day. Apartment with one bedroom, American kitchen combined with living room, bathroom and balcony. Fully equipped with appliances, air conditioning and furniture. Immediately you come in and live. The territory has its own Internet and satellite TV. Complex infrastructure:a large area of ​​13,200 m2open pool 450 m2waterslidewinter poolspa areasteam roomhamamgymplaygroundbowlingbartennis courtbasketball courtvolleyball courtcinemaparkinglandscaped gardengardenercaretakersecurity 7/24CCTV  
